PANDEMIC 2020 (Part 5) AI, 5G And The COVID 19 Connection

For an extreme life and death essential update on the greatest hoax perpetrated on humanity in history regarding the PANDEMIC OF 2020,please visit the Scott Hensler Channel on Bitchute:He warns the Coronavirus is not a bioweapon,; CoVID 19 is nothing more than a kind of flu which reemerges every year, infections and deaths are caused by electro-magnetic radiation produced by 5G.Scroll down and view the scientific evidence Scott Hensler presents in the 3 part series entitled IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU.See why millions will die after the mandatory CoVID 19 vaccine rolls out. The techno-fascist need 5G and AI so they can know every move we make and eliminate dissenters as prophesied in THE BOOK OF REVELATION.Scott Hensler says our only salvation is to return to our places of spiritual worship and pray for deliverance, forgiveness and mercy so the Anti-Christ will not be manifested in our reality during our generation.It is not an airborne pathogen we should fear, it is 5G and injections. Masks, testing and a vaccine is not going to save us from enemies foreign and domestic who want to know every thing we do in real time and kill us on demand.We are under a biological attack and the delivery system is not a natural disease, it is 5G and injections. Watch Scott Hensler's videos to see conclusive scientific proof that 5G is and will be used as a bio-weapon for the control of and extermination of humanity.Educate yourself and warn others now. Time is running out.COVID-19 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY 2012THIS SHOULD SHAKE YOU TO YOUR VERY CORE!!....5G, NANOBOTS, CV 19 VAXXThe deep state destroying our jobs, but yet they will have plenty of "Contact Traitors" jobs, so people can be glorified snitches for the govt. Get paid to be a government snitch. Help lock people up, rip children from families and build a better surveillance system for the Deep State. Benefits include: some money and knowing the boss is the Devil.CORONA VIRUS TRUTH SOLVED - LARGEST GLOBAL COVER UP IN HISTORY SINCE 9/11PART 1: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLUPART 2: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLUPART 3: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLUCORONAVIRUS CONNECTED TO 5G TECHNOLOGY & CHEMTRAILS