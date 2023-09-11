911 The Advent of Ninth Crusade Why Is Apple AI Google YouTube Being Used To Censor 911 Documentary

"I'm sure the ADL will have a field day with our documentary and I don't care. I don't care. If they want to call me an anti-semite because I attack Zionism, well, Jonathan Greenblatt and AIPAC, you can stuff it, because I don't agree with you. Anti-zionism is not anti-semitism." - Dan Hanley, Director, 911 The Advent Of Ninth Crusade



Dare to tell the truth in a world full of lies. You don't have to be a superhero to tell the truth. When the truth shines on falsehood the lie perishes. Eavesdrop on a Cyber Roundtable, hosted by award-winning filmmaker, Victor-Hugo Vaca II, with director, Dan Hanley and the producers of the controversial new 911 documentary, 911 The Advent Of Ninth Crusade, includes candid, unfiltered discussion of how the ADL, led by Jonathan Greenblatt, has weaponized high-tech and media monopolies to suppress news and censor historical facts. Why is the ADL working with Apple, Google, YouTube and artificial intelligence to censor the new September 11, 2001 documentary titled, 911-The Advent of Ninth Crusade?

9/11 Advent of The Ninth Crusade Full Documentary Link https://911pilots.campfire-soft.com/

