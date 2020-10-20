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Simple Pork & Swordfish Hot Pot (簡単な豚バラ&カジキ鍋)
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23 views • October 20, 2020
You can make a simple Japanese hotpot with locally available ingredients without relying to the Japanese or Asian supermarkets.
Ingredients:
1-pound of cleaned pork or meat of your choice. Sliced or cubed.
1-pound of swordfish or fish of your choice. Cubed or whole.
1/2 pound of fried tofu or non-fried tofu.
1-cup of king oyster mushroom or similar.
You can add any vegetables.
1-teaspoon of plastic free salt.
✅ Tags:
#TheComicalChef #JapaneseFood #HotPot
#Nabemono #OrganicVeggies #Pork #Swordfish #KingOysterMushroom
#NutritionCoach #HeathyLiving #SimpleCuisine #AmwayiCook #AmwayQueen #AmwayQueenCookware #StainlessSteel
#鍋物 #豚バラ #カジキ #エリンギ #12カ月の食卓塩 #12カ月の食卓 #簡単レシピ #一発鍋物 #一発料理 #クイーンクック #食育アドバイザー #食育
Ingredients:
1-pound of cleaned pork or meat of your choice. Sliced or cubed.
1-pound of swordfish or fish of your choice. Cubed or whole.
1/2 pound of fried tofu or non-fried tofu.
1-cup of king oyster mushroom or similar.
You can add any vegetables.
1-teaspoon of plastic free salt.
✅ Tags:
#TheComicalChef #JapaneseFood #HotPot
#Nabemono #OrganicVeggies #Pork #Swordfish #KingOysterMushroom
#NutritionCoach #HeathyLiving #SimpleCuisine #AmwayiCook #AmwayQueen #AmwayQueenCookware #StainlessSteel
#鍋物 #豚バラ #カジキ #エリンギ #12カ月の食卓塩 #12カ月の食卓 #簡単レシピ #一発鍋物 #一発料理 #クイーンクック #食育アドバイザー #食育
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