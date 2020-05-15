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Le vaccin contre le Covid19 pourrait être bien pire que le virus lui-même
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645 views • May 15, 2020
Extrait vidéo de 26 minutes du documentaire Plandemic à paraître cet été 2020.
Ce documentaire a été produit par Mikki Willis et présente une interview du Dr Judy Mikovits.
Ce documentaire a été produit par Mikki Willis et présente une interview du Dr Judy Mikovits.
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