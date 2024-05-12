Create New Account
P.1 Planting my 2024 season of winter Royal Blue potatoes, using 3rd GRADE SUPERMARKET TUBERS, in Perth in my survival grden MVI_0542,91,673,5,8-80merged
With winter fast approaching, I have a bag of 3rd grade Royal Blue potatoes from the local IGA supermarket (at least they were cheap), and I’ve given up eating them due to their low quality, so sprout they have and I’ll start my 2024 season of potatoes using them.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damage

