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Article V Convention of States Passes PA House of Reps Committee!
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74 views • December 28, 2019
Pennsylvania find your legislator!
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/findyourlegislator/
Full text of HR206
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/CFDOCS/Legis/PN/Public/btCheck.cfm?txtType=PDF&sessYr=2019&sessInd=0&billBody=H&billTyp=R&billNbr=0206&pn=1938
PA House of Reps HR206 Info
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/billinfo/billinfo.cfm?sYear=2019&sInd=0&body=H&type=R&bn=206
Votes on Dec 16 State Government Committee
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/RCC/PUBLIC/listVoteSummaryH.cfm?sYear=2019&sInd=0&cteeCde=36&theDate=12/16/2019&RollCallId=1497
Anti-CoS OpEd
https://archive.is/ipEbV
Convention of States website
https://conventionofstates.com/
Constitution of USA
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/United_States_of_America_1992
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https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/findyourlegislator/
Full text of HR206
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/CFDOCS/Legis/PN/Public/btCheck.cfm?txtType=PDF&sessYr=2019&sessInd=0&billBody=H&billTyp=R&billNbr=0206&pn=1938
PA House of Reps HR206 Info
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/billinfo/billinfo.cfm?sYear=2019&sInd=0&body=H&type=R&bn=206
Votes on Dec 16 State Government Committee
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/RCC/PUBLIC/listVoteSummaryH.cfm?sYear=2019&sInd=0&cteeCde=36&theDate=12/16/2019&RollCallId=1497
Anti-CoS OpEd
https://archive.is/ipEbV
Convention of States website
https://conventionofstates.com/
Constitution of USA
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/United_States_of_America_1992
B-List History
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/j9LKzIRZl8MF/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPBpjMhW4ZhHXA1V_1VVHg
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/blisthistory
LBRY soon to come!
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