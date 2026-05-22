BITTEN: INSIDE THE TICK SURGE & MYSTERIOUS ALPHA-GAL SYNDROME

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Tick reports are exploding, and Lyme disease cases are now estimated at more than 400,000 a year — so why is Pfizer suddenly fast-tracking a new Lyme vaccine? Functional medicine physician Dr. Jess Peatross joins Del to discuss the timing, the rise of a tick-borne illness that can trigger a meat allergy, and the natural protocols she says are helping chronic Lyme patients achieve remission.