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More Funny Business in Edmonton
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94 views • November 10, 2020
New Kathleen Andrews transit garage adds huge coordinates to artwork. Same week my attention was drawn to this I received a complementary copy of the Epoch Times special report on China's silent war against the west. Does this $240 million dollar building have links to China?
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