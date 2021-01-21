MILITARY IN CONTROL NOW... ITS NOT OVER... TRUMP WINS. KEEP THE FAITH DIGITAL SOLDIERS JAN 20th X22REPORT.

Not for Monetization... Please watch more of Dave's videos explaining what is going on behind the scenes with our military at X22Report.com BIDEN was NOT flown in on a US Military plane today. He took a private plane.... Ask yourself WHY?... 1st time in presidential history this happened. This will be the only X22 drop I will upload here. Trying to get the word out so people do not give up hope because they don't understand military operations...THINK... NATIONAL GUARD SCHEDULED TO BE IN D.C. FOR 30 DAYS... REMEMBER GENERAL FLYNNS TWEET ABOUT 30 DAYS. Military CODE 11.3 ACTIVATED. Stay positive for the next few weeks until everything comes out in the open. X22Report drops 2 videos a day after 4pm Pacific Time. Stay loyal to Trump and most importantly STAY LOYAL TO OUR COUNTRY AND CONSTITUTION.