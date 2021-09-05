© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Will They Know ?
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • September 05, 2021
When every page is full of lies
How will they know
When growing up it’s no surprise
How will they know
Take a deep breath
Just sit back and
Take your time
Ignore the headlines
And just learn to read between the lines
Lock all your doors
They’re coming for sure
With needle in hand
Take the mark of the beast
Kiss your humanity goodbye
Goodbye
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind these words
How fucked up this life is
While they still deceive
How will they know
When growing up it’s no surprise
How will they know
Take a deep breath
Just sit back and
Take your time
Ignore the headlines
And just learn to read between the lines
Lock all your doors
They’re coming for sure
With needle in hand
Take the mark of the beast
Kiss your humanity goodbye
Goodbye
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind these words
How fucked up this life is
While they still deceive
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.