© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINATION SITES ARE THE EXTERMINATION SITES - STOCK UP FOR WHAT'S COMING AT THE END OF AUGUST
Follow
5
Share
Report
482 views • August 08, 2021
The Delta Variant is another of the made up viruses. This whole made up LIE is called a Plandemic.
Be sure to stock up for what's coming next at the end of August - PERMANENT LOCKDOWN and needles at your door.
Source: Wil Paranormal
Be sure to stock up for what's coming next at the end of August - PERMANENT LOCKDOWN and needles at your door.
Source: Wil Paranormal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.