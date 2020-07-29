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Sanitizing Safety - Child Risk Prevention - Alcohol Content in Hand Sanitizer
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33 views • July 29, 2020
Sanitizing Safety is a consumer awareness group committed to providing visibility to products that may harm people and pets.
This video outlines the alcohol content equivalent in hand sanitizer. Children and adults have been documented for overusing and abusing alcohol-based sanitizer, whether by accident or intention. The risks associated with overuse of alcohol-based sanitizer and consuming sanitizer are explained with published medical research reports.
A detailed report accompanies this video at https://sanitizingsafety.com
There are alcohol-free sanitizing products alternatives available when it comes to child safety and accident prevention. Making these products available at K-12 schools will reduce the risk to children. Data shows that 35% of poison control center calls resulted from children ingesting hand sanitizer at school.
The FDA issued a product recall on ethanol-based hand sanitizer for methanol contamination. It is publicized that 1/3 of a "shot" of methanol can cause blindness; one "shot" of methanol can kill a person.
Be aware of the risks.
This video outlines the alcohol content equivalent in hand sanitizer. Children and adults have been documented for overusing and abusing alcohol-based sanitizer, whether by accident or intention. The risks associated with overuse of alcohol-based sanitizer and consuming sanitizer are explained with published medical research reports.
A detailed report accompanies this video at https://sanitizingsafety.com
There are alcohol-free sanitizing products alternatives available when it comes to child safety and accident prevention. Making these products available at K-12 schools will reduce the risk to children. Data shows that 35% of poison control center calls resulted from children ingesting hand sanitizer at school.
The FDA issued a product recall on ethanol-based hand sanitizer for methanol contamination. It is publicized that 1/3 of a "shot" of methanol can cause blindness; one "shot" of methanol can kill a person.
Be aware of the risks.
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