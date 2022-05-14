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Mystery Of Food Processing Plants Catching Fire!
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129 views • May 14, 2022
In recent months, there has been numerous fires in food processing plants and warehouses. See footage and a list of fires in these buildings. Will these affect the food supply chain? Form your own opinion. The main objective is to be prepared for shortages.
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