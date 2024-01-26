Create New Account
Communists in UK Claim Piano Player Illegally Filmed in Public
Grandpa Chuckie
53 views
Published 15 hours ago

Watch as this good piano player in a public train station in London, who plays for free to build his YT video subscribers, is accused by a group of Chinese of filming them without their consent. Pay attention to the people in the background and you'll be able to pick them out as it looks like it was totally staged!!!

Keywords
free speechfirst amendmentcommunistsconfrontationpublic recording

