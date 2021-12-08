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Investigative Journalist Exposes UK Extermination of Elderly in Secret Eugenics Program
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20 views • December 08, 2021
Jacqui Deevoy of https://ickonic.com joins The Alex Jones Show to discuss her new documentary from Ickonic Media about heartbreaking stories from people who lost loved ones to fatal doses of morphine and Midazolam. Watch her film here: https://ickonic.com/Dashboard/Watch/1163
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The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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