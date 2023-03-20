7.0 QUAKE SLAMS ECUADOR / METEOR DEBRI FALLING EVERYWHERE (MANY MORE COMING FROM WORMWOOD) / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





March 18, 2023





Today is now 3/18/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video I actually posted this video about 1-2 days ago on my Facebook page so if dates are off by a day or two that's why... as you see in the opening picture more meteor debri came in earths atmosphere..multiple have been coming in within the past whole week... ( as the government is tracking 3-4 systems a long with the planet x/nemesis system that invaded earths solar system, and each system has their own asteroid debri fields) planet x itself has millions of asteroid debris and space trash in its tail not including other things entering earth's solar system as said... .first is coming in debris in clusters from planet x and 3-4 other debri fields... Soon millions will fall by waves... As you'll see debris in this video that came down over Australia a few days ago, also over spain, Japan, Canada and also new debris came in last night seen over California and Oregon State as people that know nothing of asteroid debris coming in speculated it was space x... No. Space x always are in formations or straight lines and look like white small shooting balls shooting in a straight line in space... They don't fall at an angle lol. So you'll see footage by others from last night showing debri that actually was in a bigger piece as you'll see and then you'll see from other footage of broke up into many pieces. Breaking news out of Ecuador, a large 7.0+ size quake ( terremoto) slammed in Ecuador as I'm not sure if there's any injuries or death yet though the quakes will only get bigger and much worse the closer planet x comes and because earths preparing to in soon Gods timing go into pole shift mode where Earths north and south poles will flip due to what planet x will do... Another disgusting disaster situation just now being told to the public is just now news coming out of Minnesota USA at an Xcel Energy power plant, as news is reporting 400,000 gallons of radioactive leaked water leaked from the plant around 4 months ago and they are JUST NOW telling people this... And that it could reach the Mississippi River.... Yeah heads up not good at all.... You'll see pictures caught by me of different celestial bodies and planet x system bodies Passing the sun on NASA stereo ahead images... In France NATO and NATO joined countries were practicing live drills in city streets which to me tells me they aren't just readying themselves to go against Russia not including the world is preparing for world war 3/ biblical Armageddon. But also they are prepping in streets to go against their own public just as will happen globally and especially here in the USA.... Stock markets aren't only crashing in the USA but also in Japan and Europe as we know it's purposely being down to bring in the new money system which what it all soon comes down to is the mark of the beast in the RIGHT HAND AND forehead... Not in the right arm. So they are ready for that already as they've got tons of rfid chips ready for when the time comes. Though whoever takes the mark of the antichrist/beast in their right hands and or foreheads as bible says will be damned eternally to hell.... Things are about to get much much worse.... Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

Aziel walsh-red sky footage on Facebook can't find link.

Daves fun with photography- meteor debri over Australia-

• Meteor 16032023 C... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-xlxYE6iWM

Robert Cole/ meteor debri in California-

• Crescent city, Ca... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjo5X0GR-48





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L905WgzAIos



