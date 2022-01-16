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The Real Story - OAN Exposing Propaganda Press with Mark Finchem
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220 views • January 16, 2022
State Rep. Mark Finchem, representing Arizona’s 11th district and a candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, gives The Real Story on
why the Democrats are losing on pretty much every issue as they keep doubling down on calling anyone who disagrees with them, racists.
why the Democrats are losing on pretty much every issue as they keep doubling down on calling anyone who disagrees with them, racists.
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