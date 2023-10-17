Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SECOND Armenian Genocide? Ancient Christian Population TARGETED in Middle East
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
54 views
Published 15 hours ago

BlazeTV | SECOND Armenian Genocide? Ancient Christian Population TARGETED in Middle East


As the world reacts to the horrors committed by Hamas in Israel, Glenn wants to bring attention to another tragedy as well: Azerbaijan's continued genocide of the Armenian people.

Former International Religious Freedom Ambassador at Large Samuel Brownback joins Glenn to explain the current crisis as Azerbaijan attempts to cut off an Armenian enclave: "This is yet another ancient Christian population being driven out of the Middle East region." And he argues that this is yet another move by the "Axis of Evil" countries to gain power around the world as the United States looks the other way.

So, what should the country — and we the people — do?

Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV


#glennbeck #armeniangenocide #armenia #armenian #news #politics #israel #hamas #palestine #war #gaza #blazetv



Keywords
glenn beckarmenian genocideblaze tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket