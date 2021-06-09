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20210609WED ~iamken REPORT adfm THE PROJECT II
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
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60 views • June 10, 2021
A Day For Maturity / adfm is a project that began as early as 2005. The purpose of its creation was to educated people on the real reality of what was going on. Since then many of the lyrics have become, and continues to do so right up to this very date. You are encouraged to see the project for yourself and share it with others. You are also encouraged to utilize The Politicians' Contract to your best advantage.

Resources;
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
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trumpcurrent eventspoliticsmoneygoldsilveralextedmikegriffingrainsiamken report
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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