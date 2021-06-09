© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20210609WED ~iamken REPORT adfm THE PROJECT II
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • June 10, 2021
A Day For Maturity / adfm is a project that began as early as 2005. The purpose of its creation was to educated people on the real reality of what was going on. Since then many of the lyrics have become, and continues to do so right up to this very date. You are encouraged to see the project for yourself and share it with others. You are also encouraged to utilize The Politicians' Contract to your best advantage.
Resources;
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
Resources;
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.