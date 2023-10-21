España: funcionarios que no funcionan

abogado estalla contra la administración de justicia.
Cada vez más funcionarios que cada vez trabajan menos mientras que cada vez pagas más impuestos.
Y encima se la pasan haciendo huelgas para cobrar más, como los funcionarios de justicia.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.