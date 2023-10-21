Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
España: funcionarios que no funcionan
channel image
Vete de España
11 Subscribers
1 view
Published 20 hours ago

abogado estalla contra la administración de justicia. 

Cada vez más funcionarios que cada vez trabajan menos mientras que cada vez pagas más impuestos.

Y encima se la pasan haciendo huelgas para cobrar más, como los funcionarios de justicia.

Keywords
justiciatrescuatrocincofuncionarios

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket