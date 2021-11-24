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Candace Owens Helps Cop Fired for Supporting Rittenhouse: Raises $255k
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92 views • November 24, 2021
Candace Owens Steps In to Help Cop Fired for Supporting Rittenhouse: Fundraiser Soars
Virginia Police Lt. William Kelly was fired for donating $25 to legal defense fund
Kelly was fired after a data leak showed he donated $25 to support teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.In April, The Guardian leaked the names of cops and public officials who donated to a defense fund for Rittenhouse, costing Kelly his job. Kelly reportedly used his department-issued email address when he donated $25 anonymously.
neonnettle.com/news/17483-candace-owens-steps-in-to-help-cop-fired-for-supporting-rittenhouse-fundraiser-soars
dailywire.com/show/candace
Virginia Police Lt. William Kelly was fired for donating $25 to legal defense fund
Kelly was fired after a data leak showed he donated $25 to support teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.In April, The Guardian leaked the names of cops and public officials who donated to a defense fund for Rittenhouse, costing Kelly his job. Kelly reportedly used his department-issued email address when he donated $25 anonymously.
neonnettle.com/news/17483-candace-owens-steps-in-to-help-cop-fired-for-supporting-rittenhouse-fundraiser-soars
dailywire.com/show/candace
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