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Florida School Shooting Exposed | Andrew Pollack and Stefan Molyneux
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45 views • November 02, 2020
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On Wednesday February 14th, 2018, a 19-gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and wounding 17 survivors.
In 2011-2012, Broward County Public Schools had 1,056 total student arrests – 71% for misdemeanor offenses. These were the highest overall numbers in the state of Florida.
After concerns over “students of color, students with disabilities and LGBTQ students” being “disproportionately impacted by school-based arrests” – the PROMISE program was created in 2013. Standing for Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports & Education – the PROMISE program was specifically implemented in an effort to "eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline."
After the implementation of the PROMISE program, Broward County Public School arrests dropped from 1,056 students in 2011-2012, to only 392 during the 2015-2016 school year.
Mr. Andrew Pollack is the founder of Children’s Lives and School Safety (CLASS) and the father of 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack was tragically killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Website: http://www.americansforclass.org
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/andrewpollackfl
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On Wednesday February 14th, 2018, a 19-gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and wounding 17 survivors.
In 2011-2012, Broward County Public Schools had 1,056 total student arrests – 71% for misdemeanor offenses. These were the highest overall numbers in the state of Florida.
After concerns over “students of color, students with disabilities and LGBTQ students” being “disproportionately impacted by school-based arrests” – the PROMISE program was created in 2013. Standing for Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports & Education – the PROMISE program was specifically implemented in an effort to "eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline."
After the implementation of the PROMISE program, Broward County Public School arrests dropped from 1,056 students in 2011-2012, to only 392 during the 2015-2016 school year.
Mr. Andrew Pollack is the founder of Children’s Lives and School Safety (CLASS) and the father of 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack was tragically killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Website: http://www.americansforclass.org
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/andrewpollackfl
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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