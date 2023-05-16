Border expert MASSIVE migration on ‘pause’ but NOT OVER

Glenn Beck





May 15, 2023





The Biden Administration currently is celebrating its handling of the border crisis, with VP Kamala Harris even saying over the weekend that the situation down there is ‘going rather smoothly.’ But it’s definitely too early for such a victory lap, says Todd Bensman, Senior Fellow for the Center of Immigration Studies. Bensman, who closely monitored the crisis from the border last week, tells Glenn it’s likely that the massive migration into America simply is ‘on pause.’ And when the Biden Administration says otherwise, Bensman explains, it shows that the left underestimates the cunningness of migrants dreaming of life in America: ‘Immigrants are smart people. They pay very close attention to…any kind of way they can get around the new regime.’





