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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/22/2022 The man shown on camera not only prevented other volunteers from filming our billboard, but insulted our volunteers with obscene language. He also attempts to be violent with NFSC volunteer little Sarah when we try to record his unspeakable behavior. We have reported to local police.