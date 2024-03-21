EXPOSED! The Pentagon is LYING about VETERAN suicides _ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content





Is the Pentagon hiding military suicides? Our guest today says that they are because the truth is more disturbing than you can imagine. Veterans are getting cancer at extraordinary rates and the Pentagon does not want you to know this. Joining us to discuss is this is Sgt. Dan McKnight who served 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, U.S. Army, and Idaho Army National Guard. His mission is to prevent the National Guard from going to war without Congress declaring war. Sign the petition to support this here:

https://defendtheguard.us