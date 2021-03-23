Announcing Food Storage Feast-Video Course

Wisely, forward-looking folks like you put up extra food for hard times - enough to get you through a month or two, or even a year of societal upheaval. It's insurance you can eat when times get tough. But are you prepared to prepare it?



Maybe it's a financial collapse, war, or coronavirus pandemic, no matter the emergency, we want you to be ready!



Learn to turn your rice, beans, potatoes, freeze-dried stuff, and other long-term storage ingredients into a steady supply of delicious meals your family will love.



Food Storage Feast is full of step-by-step recipe videos and detailed, actionable info on selecting and storing foods you’ll be excited to cook and eat.



Build confidence, cut your grocery bill, become a better cook, and lock food security into your life now, before you actually need it. Don’t get stuck in long lines with the unprepared masses.