Orban calls for Europe's final stand against globalist power - 'USAID a monster'

Orban calls for Europe's final stand against globalist power.

"USAID was the heart of a robust financial and power machine. A monster created to crush, crumble and erode the freedom and independence of nations so that the liberal-globalist empire could thrive. President Donald Trump drove a stake through the heart of the empire. Now it’s our turn in Europe to finish the job!" Hungarian PM Viktor Orban wrote on X.

More, on USAID:

❌ Trump's team fires HUNDREDS of USAID employees

The 400 people were contractors employed directly by the US government.

▪️Some dismissed workers had experience in armed conflict zones, including Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, the NYT reports.

▪️36 were dismissed from the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), specializing in helping “partner countries” with political transitions and so called “democratic initiatives.”

▪️The employees worked under the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and the Support Relief Group responsible for responding to armed conflicts and natural disasters.

The purge campaign comes as Elon Musk and DOGE targeted USAID, with Musk calling it a "criminal organization" that "needs to die.”







