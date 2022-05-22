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【Ukraine Rescue】 05/21/2022 Tom, a volunteer from the United States, expresses: No one understands “oppression” better than the Chinese people, and it’s great that you are speaking out for the freedom of the Chinese people; people need a voice, and the more people who can stand up for their rights and speak out, the more you can achieve your goal; wish you the best in that effort to eliminate the CCP!