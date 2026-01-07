7.1.26 - SCOTUS Greenlights Great Replacement and Senator Moreno Defends Op-Ed with Pocahontas

What a day. SCOTUS has come back with numerous controversial and consequential decisions, including allowing birther tourism to put America at risk. Additionally, we talk exclusively with Senator Bernie Moreno about his controversial plan--with the support of radial Leftist Elizabeth Warren--to save Social Security. We also welcome our friend Donovan O'Neil, State Director of AFP-OH who has concerns about tax hikes for small businesses in Ohio if Moreno's plan is implemented. Don't miss today's show--and be there for the Live Chat!



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