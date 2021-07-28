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PEDOPHILES RUN THE WORLD - EXPOSED BY TED GUNDERSON (FORMER FBI CHIEF LA)
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270 views • July 28, 2021
Theodore L. Gunderson (7 November 1928 – 31 July 2011) was an American Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI. According to his son, he worked the case of Marilyn Monroe and the John F. Kennedy cases. He was the author of the best-selling book How to Locate Anyone Anywhere.
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