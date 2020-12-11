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'Leaked Video Shows Google Leadership In Dismay At 2016 Election'
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61 views • December 11, 2020
This is a window into what has actually happened to our history. These guys were 'shattered' by Hellery's loss and plotted to do what they could to screw with Trump's presidency. Google's far left leanings are made very apparent in this video.
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