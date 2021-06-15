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Delta Variant Sham: Research Shows It Does Not Effect Humans
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510 views • June 15, 2021
The MSM has been going into overdrive scaring people about the Delta variant of COVID-19, but research shows that this version of the Corona-virus does not effect mammals.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c73b8ba8e447055a9f1447
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c73b8ba8e447055a9f1447
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