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Actors Paid to Protest at DC Capitol Siege - "An Organized Effort" - Full Compilation 1
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514 views • January 12, 2021
It's nothing new. Events have been staged to alter public opinion for many decades https://archive.org/details/EdwardBernaysStuffTheyDontWantYouToKnow
Fake shootings are also nothing new:
https://archive.org/details/GiffordsFakeIi-TheSecretLifeOfGabrielleGiffords
https://archive.org/details/ColumbiaMallshootingNowAProvenFake-PerpetratorsRevealed
https://archive.org/details/SeagalMassShootingsEngineered
https://archive.org/details/VirginiaTechFAKEMassacre2015-II
etc. etc.
In this case, the event is meant to discredit and distract from the commission of one of the greatest crimes in history - massive and multifaceted organized vote fraud to seize control of the world's most powerful nation. Most of Congress elected to accept this crime, and its results. No doubt, it was the same Congresspersons who organized this event, as a smokescreen to hide their crime.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, DC riot, Trump supporters, attack on capitol, ANTIFA, infiltrators, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Jake Angeli, Ashli Babbit
Fake shootings are also nothing new:
https://archive.org/details/GiffordsFakeIi-TheSecretLifeOfGabrielleGiffords
https://archive.org/details/ColumbiaMallshootingNowAProvenFake-PerpetratorsRevealed
https://archive.org/details/SeagalMassShootingsEngineered
https://archive.org/details/VirginiaTechFAKEMassacre2015-II
etc. etc.
In this case, the event is meant to discredit and distract from the commission of one of the greatest crimes in history - massive and multifaceted organized vote fraud to seize control of the world's most powerful nation. Most of Congress elected to accept this crime, and its results. No doubt, it was the same Congresspersons who organized this event, as a smokescreen to hide their crime.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, DC riot, Trump supporters, attack on capitol, ANTIFA, infiltrators, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Jake Angeli, Ashli Babbit
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