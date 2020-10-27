The Mirror Project / Documentary Film - THE NEW NORMAL - EP-2 (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel The Mirror Project at:-For more "uncut" episodes, SubscribeThis is a non profit project, the aim is to have all anti-propaganda information in one place connected to one map, helping people understand the big picture.The map is based on that created by The World Economic Forum, our platform will be populated by the general public as well as experts in the field, with a self regulating model.It's time we stick to facts, and have a scientific and methodical approach in creating real change in the world.We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.#TheMirrorProject #coronavirus #covid19 #agenda21#newnormal #lockdown