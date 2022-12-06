House Speaker Trump? Plan Underway to Nominate Donald Trump for Speaker

It's Election Day in Georgia...again, and the runoff between Senator Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker will determine the balance of power in the US Senate.

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, another power struggle is underway. While it is assumed that Kevin McCarthy will be the next House speaker, other names are popping up to challenge the presumed winner. One name that the House Freedom Caucus is providing is one that we here on TruNews spoke about months ago. Could we see Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/6/22





