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China to Administer Global QR Tracking System on US Highways
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150 views • April 05, 2021
China to Administer Global QR Tracking System on US Highways
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's plan to destroy 'racist' highways while China moves to administer a global tracking system with the help of the UN. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6067b2776fa9f07b543b9f45
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's plan to destroy 'racist' highways while China moves to administer a global tracking system with the help of the UN. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6067b2776fa9f07b543b9f45
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