💥 Another video of the large Warehouse of Naval Drones that was Destroyed by a Missile Strike by the Russian Armed Forces in Nikolaev

💥 Another video of the large warehouse of naval drones was destroyed by a missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces in Nikolaev.

The unmanned boats, which the Ukrainians planned to use to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet, were delivered to Nikolaev from Kiev, reports military reporter Evgeniy Poddubny.

In total, about 40 units of surface drones and a fuel and lubricants warehouse were destroyed.



