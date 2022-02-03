Remdesivir is killing patients says nurse Nicole Sirotek

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She said that she saw lot of patients die from negligence and medical malfeasance (wrongdoing).
She says Remdesivir is killing patients.
She says that based on data that America's Frontline Nurses have collected, patients given more than two (2) doses of Remdesivir have less than a 25% chance of survival.
She says they are now giving Remdesivir to children and to nursing homes as early treatment.
She says that this will increase deaths.
America's Frontline Nurses website:
https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.com/
Souurce - Larry Hobbs, Fat News