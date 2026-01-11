BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Are There So Many Views of the Rapture?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
42 views • 1 day ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-are-there-so-many-views-rapture

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------


Currently in this main segment of Search the Scriptures Daily, we’re having an ongoing discussion of Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.


Dave, for the last couple of weeks, as you know, we talked about the birth and formation of the church and why it must be removed in an event called the Rapture. And last week you went over some of the biblical support for the Rapture, and we talked about the controversy generated by those whose theology and eschatology can’t reconcile a removal of the church, and they actually see the church taking over the world. Now, before you address that, what about the numerous views of the Rapture?

Keywords
raptureend timesdave huntberean callta mcmahon
