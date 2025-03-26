The Enduring Shame of a Fake Pandemic’s Tyrannical Legacy - Five Years On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Five years ago, a fabricated pandemic ushered in authoritarian control, eroding freedoms under a false pretense. Governments exploited the sham to impose baseless restrictions, fueled by manipulated data and deception. The catastrophic fallout—shattered economies, fractured societies—reveals a power grab, not a health crisis, demanding a reckoning for this betrayal.
