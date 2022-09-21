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SHORTAGE - A Stew Peters Network Exclusive
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1015 views • September 21, 2022

From the makers of "Watch the Water" and "These Little Ones"...

What is causing the shortages in fuel, food, and fertilizer that are debilitating society, and who is behind what appears to be a clearly planned mission to paralyze the world?
In 2015, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, held a war drill in Washington D.C., where a global famine was prepared for, in the event that the nation of Ukraine fell into war.

Much like the infamous Event 201, an emergency drill in 2019 which prepared for a Covid pandemic which materialized shortly after, the elite which planned for global starvation were eerily prophetic in their predictions of doom, and have preparations in place to gain power through the chaos.

Who is Jim Savage? What is the depopulation agenda? And how can we respond to protect our families? All these questions and more are answered in "Shortage"!

Brought to you by our friends at Heaven's Harvest, use promo code "Shortage" to get 10% off your order of delicious vacuum sealed food, guaranteed to keep your family fed through the storms to come.
VISIT https://heavensharvest.com/

Also, call Goldco today to secure your retirement through precious metals, qualified accounts can get up to 10% free silver. CALL: 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

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