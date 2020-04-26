© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DAN DICKS Interview at BILDERBERG 2014 [Age Of Truth*TV]
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • April 26, 2020
Age Of Truth TV reporter Lucas Alexander spoke to "Press For Truth" founder and investigative journalist, Dan Dicks, in front of the Marriott Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 31, 2014, where the annual Bilderberg Group meeting is taking place in 2014.
On the May 29, 1954 - exactly to the date, 60 years ago, the Bilderberg Group had their very first and very secret meeting where politicians, businessmen, media moguls, scientists, movers and shakers and even royalty meet to discuss world issues, world events and ideas.
Because of the secrecy, the conspiracy theories about what is going on inside the meetings, are many and complex. The implementation of the New World Order, a one world government, and the creation of the European Union, are some of the most prominent.
There are also many facts exposed in recent years about the Bilderberg Group meeting, and Canadian researcher Dan Dicks is one of the more recognizable figures in the Truth movement.
Dan Dicks has also made several documentary films about conspiracy research and truth seeking.
Dan Dicks website: http://pressfortruth.ca
© Age Of Truth TV - 31 May 2014
http://ageoftruth.dk
On the May 29, 1954 - exactly to the date, 60 years ago, the Bilderberg Group had their very first and very secret meeting where politicians, businessmen, media moguls, scientists, movers and shakers and even royalty meet to discuss world issues, world events and ideas.
Because of the secrecy, the conspiracy theories about what is going on inside the meetings, are many and complex. The implementation of the New World Order, a one world government, and the creation of the European Union, are some of the most prominent.
There are also many facts exposed in recent years about the Bilderberg Group meeting, and Canadian researcher Dan Dicks is one of the more recognizable figures in the Truth movement.
Dan Dicks has also made several documentary films about conspiracy research and truth seeking.
Dan Dicks website: http://pressfortruth.ca
© Age Of Truth TV - 31 May 2014
http://ageoftruth.dk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.