Driving Its Own People Away: Heading Toward Third-World Extinction

* California is in a cycle that there is no chance it can get out of unless it makes a radical change.

* People don’t really want to talk about the problem.

* The symptoms: highest taxes in the U.S.; terrible services; terrible roads; terrible schools; not very good healthcare; and largest fraud.

* The real problem is that 300-500K Californians are leaving the state.

* They pay a lot and get very little; are being insulted by this government; and feel cheated.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (16 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7beqoc-victor-davis-hanson-california-is-stuck-in-a-doom-loop.html

https://youtu.be/5L1X3xvijYI