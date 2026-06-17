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Driving Its Own People Away: Heading Toward Third-World Extinction
* California is in a cycle that there is no chance it can get out of unless it makes a radical change.
* People don’t really want to talk about the problem.
* The symptoms: highest taxes in the U.S.; terrible services; terrible roads; terrible schools; not very good healthcare; and largest fraud.
* The real problem is that 300-500K Californians are leaving the state.
* They pay a lot and get very little; are being insulted by this government; and feel cheated.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (16 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7beqoc-victor-davis-hanson-california-is-stuck-in-a-doom-loop.html