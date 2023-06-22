Create New Account
The Sioux Massacres
The Sioux Massacres 


The story of the Fetterman Massacre and the reprisal by the U.S. Calvary. Based on true events. 


This is a cautionary tale of what happens when two mutually incompatible ethnic groups attempt to occupy the same territory at the same time.


Characters: Jim Bridger; Colonel Fetterman; Red Cloud



America, Sioux, Indians United States, history, comics, comic book, Wild West, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational

