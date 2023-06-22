The Sioux Massacres
The story of the Fetterman Massacre and the reprisal by the U.S. Calvary. Based on true events.
This is a cautionary tale of what happens when two mutually incompatible ethnic groups attempt to occupy the same territory at the same time.
Characters: Jim Bridger; Colonel Fetterman; Red Cloud
Keywords:
America, Sioux, Indians United States, history, comics, comic book, Wild West, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational
Watch this channel on these alternative video platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ireadclassiccomics3172
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6dPOHdT8um1K/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ireadclassiccomicbooks
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1443311
Odysee: odysee.com/@IReadClassicComicBooks/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.