Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥ANOTHER JEW TUNNEL IN BROOKLYN! 💥BASEMENT OF BUILDING COLLAPSED DUE TO “ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION”
channel image
Alex Hammer
4473 Subscribers
208 views
Published 14 hours ago

💥BREAKING NEWS ALERT

This just happened a few hours ago

(Friday, February 2, 2024)

A building (a house of worship, they’re calling it) in Brooklyn NY “partially collapsed” due to undermining.


Oy vey! This is turning into a real-world meme. I’d call it a running joke but I suspect that this is related to more nefarious acts from the Synagogue of Satan.


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket