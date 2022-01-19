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News & Information 19Jan22
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40 views • January 19, 2022
1. Living through 1970-2000
2. How communists (mass media, politicians) operate
3. Sharing cats
4. Richard Nixon on Life
5. Japan PM receives retractable/phony injection
6. Cobra Commander - Alex Jones
7. Greg Reese - Dr. Pierre Gilbert on what these vaccines are
8. Covid swabs are radioactive - discovered in Germany
9. Airline monkey mask
10. Lara Logan banned after calling Fauci, Dr. Mengele (mass murdered Jews)
11. Jesus... What Happened To Us by Five Times August (Music Video)
12. Jesse Ventura - vaccine depopulation, Council of 7 Men (above Bilderberger) and no/transgender.
13. Lonely Cat Story
13 clips, 28:09.
THE PLAN TO DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS
bitchute.com/video/F6zd86O2ke0r/
2. How communists (mass media, politicians) operate
3. Sharing cats
4. Richard Nixon on Life
5. Japan PM receives retractable/phony injection
6. Cobra Commander - Alex Jones
7. Greg Reese - Dr. Pierre Gilbert on what these vaccines are
8. Covid swabs are radioactive - discovered in Germany
9. Airline monkey mask
10. Lara Logan banned after calling Fauci, Dr. Mengele (mass murdered Jews)
11. Jesus... What Happened To Us by Five Times August (Music Video)
12. Jesse Ventura - vaccine depopulation, Council of 7 Men (above Bilderberger) and no/transgender.
13. Lonely Cat Story
13 clips, 28:09.
THE PLAN TO DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS
bitchute.com/video/F6zd86O2ke0r/
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