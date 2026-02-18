When to Fight for Your Marriage and When to Let Go - Dr. Willard Harley

To make marriage last, there are three main areas that couples must focus on: making each other happy, avoiding making each other unhappy, and making major decisions together. Dr. Willard Harley has talked and written about the topic of “affair-proofing” marriage for decades. As a clinical psychologist, bestselling author with over four million copies sold, and marriage expert, he has counseled thousands of couples who have been at their wits’ end - and helped them get back on track! It’s so important to meet each other’s needs, Willard says, because that is where your love deposits come from. Marriage is complicated, and few people know what they’re doing when they exchange vows at the altar, which can spark emotional turbulence. Willard also discusses the red flags of potential adultery and how to deal with it.









TAKEAWAYS





Don’t set yourself up for cheating by refusing to be transparent with your spouse





After or during an affair, the offending spouse must accept that their marriage is more important than chasing after anyone else





If someone is continually unrepentant in their adulterous behavior, Willard recommends divorce as an option





Every couple should be totally transparent with each other on all of their devices and social media









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4qvgU8P

Marriage Questionnaires: https://bit.ly/3O7P9Wq

His Needs, Her Needs book: https://bit.ly/4awhH4C





🔗 CONNECT WITH MARRIAGE BUILDERS

Website: https://www.marriagebuilders.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Marriagebuildersradio/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marriage_builders/

X: https://x.com/MarriageBuilder

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MarriageBuilders





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #WillardHarley #BillHarley #Adultery #Infidelity #CheatingSpouse #Fidelity #Faithfulness #Loyalty #Restoration

#Restored #Marriage #MarriedLife #MarriageGoals #cheating #romance #trauma #brokenfamilies #counseling #familyhealing



