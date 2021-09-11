X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT: Dr Meehan, Thomas Renz & Clay Clark. The Medical Coverup Is Being Exposed

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Clay Clark - The Medical Coverup Is Being Exposed,Class Action Lawsuits Is Not Just A Catch-Phrase
Today’s Guest: Clay Clark
Website: Time To Free America
http://timetofreeamerica.com
Renz Law
https://renz-law.com
Clay is the creator and owner of ThriveTimeShow and Time To Free America. The discussion begins with Dr. Meehan explaining that the medical industry has been blindsided with tests that do not work. Tom Renz discussing class action lawsuits and these will be going on for a long time. Dr. Meehan has cured over 2700 using ivermectin. Clark Clark lets everyone know that there is a way to fight the [DS]. This is the biggest medical coverup and it is being exposed. Class action lawsuits coming
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.