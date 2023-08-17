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shakingmyheadproduction Lahaina Maui Fires DEWmocracy In Action - This Is How They DEW It!Shaking My Head Productions @shakingmyheadproduction5https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW9RpMFQ80M&t
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bv43aCLQIoeL/
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2?view=content
DEWmocracy In Action - This Is How They DEW It!