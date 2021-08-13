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Dr. Carrie Madej Return Visit! Aug 11/21
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445 views • August 13, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej returns for a rich and in-depth discussion with Vaccine Choice Canada on all things “shot” related.
Dr. Carrie Madej is a dedicated educator on Vaccines, Nanotechnology and Human Rights. This riveting interview covers it all - focusing on what is in the Covid-19 Injection that makes it so concerning and what we can do to help save humanity.
Freedom Groups Dr. Carrie suggests:
Freedommeetup.org
Serendipitygroup.org
Find Dr. Carrie Madej on Social Media:
@DrMadej Twitter
Carrie Madej FB
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Dr. Carrie Madej is a dedicated educator on Vaccines, Nanotechnology and Human Rights. This riveting interview covers it all - focusing on what is in the Covid-19 Injection that makes it so concerning and what we can do to help save humanity.
Freedom Groups Dr. Carrie suggests:
Freedommeetup.org
Serendipitygroup.org
Find Dr. Carrie Madej on Social Media:
@DrMadej Twitter
Carrie Madej FB
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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