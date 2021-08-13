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Dr. Carrie Madej Return Visit! Aug 11/21
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
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445 views • August 13, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej returns for a rich and in-depth discussion with Vaccine Choice Canada on all things “shot” related.

Dr. Carrie Madej is a dedicated educator on Vaccines, Nanotechnology and Human Rights. This riveting interview covers it all - focusing on what is in the Covid-19 Injection that makes it so concerning and what we can do to help save humanity.

Freedom Groups Dr. Carrie suggests:
Freedommeetup.org
Serendipitygroup.org

Find Dr. Carrie Madej on Social Media:
@DrMadej Twitter
Carrie Madej FB

Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates

Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/

You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
activismeducationpandemicinformationvaccine choice canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy